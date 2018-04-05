Carol Wiggins, 76, of Onaway passed away peacefully March 31, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.

She was born March 21, 1942 in Tower to Cleatus and Viola (Sayers) Eagleson.

Carol is survived by five children, Bonnie (Carl “Preach”) Altman of Hawks, Donald (Sheri) Wiggins of Onaway, Dorothy Schoolcraft of Onaway, Beth Wiggins of Onaway and Roger Wiggins of South Dakota; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Grace (Clay) Campbell of Onaway.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday. Visitation resumed Wednesday at the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ in Onaway through time of service with Carl Altman officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower. Carol loved the Lord, now she is with Him in Heaven.

