Alice Bruski, 80, of Posen passed away April 8, 2018, at Medilodge Healthcare in Rogers City. She was born in Posen in 1937 to Frank and Cecilia (Buza) Bruski.

Alice is survived by four siblings; Arthur Bruski of Posen, Regina Taratuta of Alpena, Dorothy (Bob) Kowalski of Alpena and Blanche (Ervin) Mulka of Utica; two sisters-in-law, Dolores Bruski of Posen and Virginia Bruski of Alpena; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at the St. Casimir Catholic Church Wednesday, April 11, until time of funeral Mass with the Rev. Art Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Casimir Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Alice Bruski.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.