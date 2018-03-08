William Emil Kuznicki, 76, of Ravenna died Saturday, March 3, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family.

William was born October 3, 1941 in Rogers City to the late Phillip and Emily (Jarvis) Kuznicki. He married Ellen Ruth (Michelsen) Kuznicki October 17, 1959 in Ionia. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

William is survived by his wife of 58 plus years, Ellen R. Kuznicki of Ravenna; three sons, William (Janet) Kuznicki of Rogers City, Stephen Kuznicki of Kent City and Scott (Lori) Kuznicki of Ravenna; a daughter, Kimberly (Kyle) Anderson of Ravenna; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leroy (Roberta) Kuznicki of Edmore and Marvin (Eleanor) Kuznicki of Muskegon; four sisters, Diane Struzik of Atlanta, Virginia Polluck of Alpena, Patricia LaHaie of Alpena and Beverly (Edwardo) Rios of Loveland, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents; a son, Douglas; a brother, Clifford; three sisters, Joyce Wirgau, Ruthie Kuznicki and Emagene Wenzel; and brother-in-laws, Larry and Isadore Polluck, and Walter Wirgau.

Memorials may be directed to: Association for the Blind