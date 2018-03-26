Thelma “Marie” Sabin, 94, of Millersburg, died Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Medilodge of Rogers City. The daughter of George and Lorena (Banta) Russell, Marie was born January 26, 1924 in Millersburg. Blessed with 72 years of marriage, Marie married Linwood C. Sabin February 17, 1942. He preceded her in death July 3, 2014.

Marie and Linwood made their home in Flint where Marie worked on the assembly line at A C Spark Plug for 30 years before retiring. Raised in Millersburg, Marie and Linwood moved home to their roots to enjoy their retirement years. A longtime member of the Millersburg Methodist Church, Marie was involved with many church activities and could always be counted on to help in the kitchen. Marie and Linwood spent their winters in Florida where Marie volunteered making things to send to missions in foreign countries.

Marie enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, playing cards and watching the birds as they came to the feeder. A music lover, she sang in the church choir, played the organ and loved to dance. With her great sense of style, Marie loved “bling” and loved to shop, especially for new shoes. She had a wonderful, bubbly personality and was easy-going, friendly, and fun-loving. Marie was devoted to her family and couldn’t have been more proud of her grandson. He was the apple of her eye. A beautiful lady with a warm smile and kind heart, Marie will remain in our hearts and be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving Marie is her son, Linwood “Lindy” (Kathy) Sabin of Williamston; grandson, Gregory (Susanna) Sabin of Waltham, Massachusetts; grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Sabin, both of Saline; and niece and caregiver, Chrissy Cross of Onaway. Marie also leaves two sisters, Shirley Zampich of Millersburg and Berta (Don) Mercer of Spring Arbor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Bill and Eddie Russell; and sisters, Louise Darga, Susie May Rose and Esther Schuler. Special thanks to the nurses at Medilodge, the Hospice of Michigan nurses and special friend, Bob Mann.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in May. Marie’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery. Those planning a donation in memory of Marie please consider a donation to the Millersburg Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.chagnonfh.com.