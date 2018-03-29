Symbolizing the meaning of Easter

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

An old country church has a new Easter tradition.St. Michael Lutheran Church of Belknap, like many places of Christian worship, will be celebrating Easter this holiday weekend. The St. Michael Lutheran Church congregation will do it with a cross that is symbolic of the Easter season. The tree that’s being used in the 125-year-old place of worship was first put to use during Christmas. The tree was donated by Roy and Shelby Schwiesow, went all the way to the curve of the ceiling. The lighted angel was easily above the hanging light fixtures.

Instead of throwing the tree to the curb or turning it into mulch, it was put into storage for just this occasion. The Rev. Keith Schneider, who has been in the ministry for 45 years, brought the idea with him from Cheboygan when he was called out of retirement to take over the nearly 150-year-old pillar of the Belknap community. Schneider has been there six years.

“They always had the big Christmas tree,” said Schneider. “I said, let’s make a cross out of it. Then, it built from there.”

Schneider said the Christmas tree symbolizes the birth of Jesus Christ and his entry into the world. “Now, it’s changed to symbolize his death on the cross.”

On Good Friday, the cross will be draped with a black cloth.

“On Easter, we will put flowers and white lights on it,” said Schneider. He said the message of Easter is “ victory.”

“The church congregation thinks it’s great,” said Norma Beebe, who is the choir director/organist. The Easter sunrise service is at 6:30 a.m. That is followed by a breakfast and the festival service at 10 a.m.

“And there is usually a good turnout for the sunrise service,” added Beebe.