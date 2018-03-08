Sally Ann Lamb, 86, of Rogers City passed away March 1, 2018 at Evergreen AFC Home. She was born May 14, 1931 in Pontiac to Russell and Edna (Colpus) Ashley.

Sally graduated from Pontiac High School June 16, 1949. After graduation, she attended Wayne State University and graduated June 16, 1953. Sally married Chester Lamb June 20, 1953 in Pontiac. She taught school in Detroit public schools for many years. In the 1970s they moved up north to Chester’s family farm for retirement.

Sally was an active member of the Rogers City Kiwanis Club for many years.

She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Hank (Chris) Doblan of Madison, Indiana; and many close friends. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Chester February 7, 1994.

Cremation arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be given in memory of Sally Lamb to McLaren Home Care and Hospice, St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.