Ruby Eva Jewell of Cheboygan, 83, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Survivig are her husband, Clifford E. Jewell of Cheboygan; two sons, John Jewell of Cheboygan and Mark (Joenetta) Jewell of Niceville, Florida; two daughters, Joan Jewell of Traverse City and Gail Jewell of Indian River; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Denise) Lortie of Rochester Hills; and Mary (Walter) Beals of Yale.

Visitation will be today (Thursday, March 22) from 4 – 7 p.m. with prayer service set for 6 p.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway. Final Resting Place will be at St. Monica Cemetery, Afton.