Obituaries 

Ruby Eva Jewell

Ruby Eva Jewell of Cheboygan, 83, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Survivig are her husband, Clifford E. Jewell of Cheboygan; two sons, John Jewell of Cheboygan and Mark (Joenetta) Jewell of Niceville, Florida; two daughters, Joan Jewell of Traverse City and Gail Jewell of Indian River; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Denise) Lortie of Rochester Hills; and Mary (Walter) Beals of Yale.

Visitation will be today (Thursday, March 22) from 4 – 7 p.m. with prayer service set for 6 p.m.  at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway. Final Resting Place will be at St. Monica Cemetery, Afton.