Richard James Dowker, “Bronco Rick,” 56, of Cheboygan, died at home Saturday, March 17, 2018. The son of Herbert and Katherine (Kalman) Dowker, Rick was born January 15, 1962 in Gaylord. On February 8, 2018 Rick married his longtime companion and best friend, Cheryl (Shall) Fenn in Cheboygan.

Raised in Onaway, Rick graduated in 1980 from Onaway High School, enlisted in the United States Air Force, and was stationed in Texas. After the service, Rick returned to northern Michigan to live in Cheboygan where he worked as a carpenter and auto mechanic. Rick first learned auto mechanics from his grandfather. It was something they enjoyed doing together and Rick became very skilled. With his love of mechanics, Rick was passionate and very particular about snowmobiles and trucks; there wasn’t anything better than a Ski-Doo or a Ford. Rick’s prized possession was his Ford Bronco. He loved taking the Bronco out for a day of rock crawling or mud boggin’. He loved driving in any mud run event in the area and bump-and-run derbies. He also loved riding snowmobiles and four-wheelers.

Generous and giving, Rick went out of his way to help others. He often repaired automobiles at no charge to help others. He loved spending time with his family and was close with his dad, mom and siblings. He was devoted to Cheryl and adored his children. Always concerned and caring, Rick’s priority was his family. Rick’s daring, adventurous spirit, his kind heart, and his love for his family will always be remembered.

Surviving Rick is his wife, Cheryl of Cheboygan; a daughter, Jennavieve Patience Dowker of Cheboygan; a son, Justin (Jen) Dowker of Gaylord; stepchildren, Nathaniel Fenn and Sammantha Abernathy, both of Cheboygan; and three grandchildren, Ryan, Kayden and Elizabeth. Rick also leaves his parents, Herb and Kaye Dowker of Onaway; a brother, Donald (Diane) Dowker of Kewadin; and sisters, Nicole (Delos) Cripps of Onaway and Jennifer (Carl) Robydek of Cheboygan.

Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents; and an infant sister, Julianne Marie.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 4989 Polish Line Road in Cheboygan at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 28. The Rev. Jim Gardiner will officiate. Rick’s final resting place will be in Onaway at North Allis Township Cemetery where a graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Rick to his daughter, Jennavieve, for her future education. Condolences may be shared with Rick’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.