RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR

MEETING OF

THE ROGERS CITY

CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL

CHAMBERS ON

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2018

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, Peltz, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the agenda as amended to include the RS. Scott Proposal for Professional Services. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Nowak/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of January 23, 2018 and workshop of February 1, 2018 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $350,938.18 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-13

Adair/Nowak, to approve the appointment of Robert Peltz to the Planning Commission with the term to expire December 2020, Travis Peltz as Council Representative to the CDA, Barbara Mills as the CDA business representative with the term to expire in June of 2021 and Council Member Adair as the Council representative to the Planning Commission.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

WATER TOWER DEMOLITION RESOLUTION NO. 2018-14

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the demolition of the water tower without the $3,600 addition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

NEW BUSINESS:

HUNT PRESENTATION RESOLUTION NO. 2018-15

Nowak/Bielas, to have HUNT send a letter of request for $5,000 and include that amount for consideration during the FY2018/2019 budget discussions.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PROPERTY TAX POVERTY EXEMPTION GUIDELINES

RESOLUTION NO. 2018 -16

Bielas/Nowak, to adopt the policy with the federal income guidelines and eligible applicants will have total assets at or below the asset limit listed below for the claimant and household: total cash assets cannot exceed 1/12 of the applicable annual household income, total non-cash assets, excluding the principle residence and personal property located therein and a primary vehicle, may not have a total value that exceeds 120 percent of the applicable annual household income and to be considered, an applicant cannot have an ownership stake in property other than his/her homestead.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION TRANSFER AFFIDAVIT FEES RESOLUTION NO. 2018 -17

Adair/Peltz,

WHEREAS, Section 211.27a of the General Property Tax Act requires the buyer, grantee or other transferee of property to file a property transfer affidavit as prescribed by the State Tax Commission, with the appropriate Assessing Officer in the local unit of government in which the property is located; and

WHEREAS, Section 211.27b of the General Property Tax Act imposes penalties for the

failure to file a Property Transfer Affidavit after 45 days have elapsed; and

WHEREAS, Section 211.27b of the General Property Tax Act provides that the local

governing body may waive, by Resolution, the penalties levied for the failure to file a Property Transfer Affidavit; and

WHEREAS, Rogers City hereby waives the penalties for the failure to file a Property Transfer Affidavit within 45 days of transfer.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED, that the City Council of Rogers City hereby waives penalties under Section 211.27b of the General Property Tax Act.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that all resolutions or parts of resolutions in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

TRANSFER STATION WASTE FEES RESOLUTION NO. 2018 -18

Nowak/Bielas, to adopt the new transfer station fees as proposed with new fees to go into effect July 1, 2018. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

TRANSFER STATION HAULING CONTRACT

RESOLUTION NO. 2018 –19

Nowak/Bielas, to adopt the three year hauling agreement between the City of Rogers City and Republic Services as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

SOCIAL HOST AWARENESS MONTH

RESOLUTION NO. 2018 -20

Adair/Peltz, to approve the forgoing proclamation:

Underage drinking is a national public health issue with serious implications. Although we have done much work and made progress here in northern Michigan to address this pervasive problem, there is still much more we can do. According to a study by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 10 million people younger than the age of 21 drank alcohol in the past month in the United States.

WHERE AS, underage drinking is a problem that affects our community, our health, and our future. It exacts a terrible toll on individuals and families, and places a costly tax burden on the community at large for law enforcement, medical services, and other social services involved in the prevention and treatment of underage drinking, and

WHERE AS, underage drinking has severe consequences, many of which parents and caregivers may not be fully aware. Consequences of underage drinking may include injury or death from accidents; unintended, unwanted, and unprotected sexual activity; academic problems; and drug use; and

WHERE AS, parents and caregivers have a significant influence on young people’s decisions about alcohol consumption, especially when they create supportive and nurturing alcohol-free environments; and

WHERE AS, youth who start drinking before the age of 15 are five times more likely to develop alcohol dependence or abuse later in life than those who begin drinking at or after age 21; and

WHERE AS, alcohol use by young people is dangerous, not only because of the risks associated with acute impairment, but also because of the grave threat to their long-term development and well-being; and

WHERE AS, parents, educators, and community leaders who work with our young people every day are our best advocates for responsible decision-making; and

WHERE AS, one-hundred percent of any alcohol consumed by a minor came from an adult. At one time, an adult over the age of 21 was in control of the alcohol and a minor gained access to it, and

WHERE AS, it is illegal for adults to knowingly allow their child’s friends to drink alcohol in their home, even with the permission of the friends’ parents, and adults have the authority and should have the responsibility to take steps to reduce the likelihood that their homes will become venues for underage drinking, and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, we, the City of Rogers City of the County of Presque Isle a Community Committed to UNDERAGE DRINKING PREVENTION, do hereby proclaim that April 2018 is Social Host Responsibility Month. We also call upon all parents, citizens, homeowners and property owners to host gatherings responsibly and take measures to eliminate access of alcohol to persons under the age of 21. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

AD PI COUNTY VISITOR’S GUIDE RESOLUTION NO. 2018 -21

Bielas/Peltz, to approve the purchase of a half-page ad in the 2018 Visitors’ Guide.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ELECTION EQUIPMENT GRANT RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION NO. 2018 -22

Adair/Bielas, to approve the forgoing resolution:

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City wishes to apply to the Secretary of State for a grant to purchase a new voting system, which includes precinct tabulator, accessible voting devices for use by individuals with disabilities, and related Election Management System (EMS) software.

WHEREAS, partial funding for the new voting system will be provided by the State, and will include a combination of Federal Help America Vote Act and State-appropriated funds.

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City plans to begin implementation of the new voting system in 2018.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Rogers City Clerk/Treasurer is authorized to submit this Grant Application on behalf of the City of Rogers City.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

R.S. SCOTT PROPOSAL FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

RESOLUTON NO 2018-23

Adair/Peltz, to approve the proposal for professional services with R.S. Scott and authorize City Mgr. Hefele to sign said agreement.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Peltz and McLennan. Nayes – Nowak, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:51 p.m.

Condensed Version. Complete minutes are available\le at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer