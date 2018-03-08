Posen's Sam Brunet (23) battles Onaway's Trevor Wregglesworth for a rebound in the first half of Wednesday's district semifinal game in Rogers City. (Photo by Richard Lamb)
Posen, Hillman advance in Rogers City district

The Posen Vikings battled back to defeat the Onaway Cardinals 61-57 in an exciting overtime game Wednesday. The Vikings move on to play Hillman, a 60-41 winner over Rogers City, in Friday’s boys’ district championship game at 7 p.m. at RCHS.

Rogers City's Luke Tulgestke dribbles around Hillman's Billy Kolcan as a big crowd watches the action. (Photo by Richard Lamb)
The Hurons gave Hillman all they wanted as they hung with the highly-rated Tigers on the strength of aggressive defense and six 3-point bombs. Rogers City led 12-6 late in the first quarter before Hillman rallied to lead 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Hurons kept the game close in the second quarter after consecutive 3-pointers by J.D. Ellenberger made the score 20-18, Hillman with 3:12 left in the first half. A 3-pointer by freshman Nick Freel at 1:17 made the score 24-21 in favor of Hillman at halftime.

JD Ellenberger launches a shot over Hillman's Andrew Funk in the district semifinals. (Photo by Richard Lamb)
Rogers City managed just six points on two 3-pointers, in the third quarter. Ellenberger nailed this third triple at the five minute mark and Luke Tulgestke drained a shot with 2:32 left in the frame to cut the lead to 30-27. But an 8-0 rally over the next 3 minutes of playing time allowed Hillman to squash the host team’s chanced of pulling off a major upset.

Ellenberger paced the scoring attack with 13 points while Freel added 10.