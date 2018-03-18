New parking and entry plan set for RCHS

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

There are some major parking changes coming to the Rogers City High School building. All are aimed at making the building safe and more secure.

The board of education approved a bid from Curtis Excavating for $16,560 to expand the high school parking lot.

According to superintendent/principal Nick Hein the move is being made to establish a single-point of entry that would be used exclusively during the school day.

The only access to the building will be on the Huron Avenue side. “It’s where we want all students to be coming in,” said Hein. The back door will be locked during the day, but students and staff will be able to exit.

“The one entry makes it easier to supervise who is coming and going from the school,” said resource officer Matt Bisson.

That led to Monday’s discussion and decision to expand the parking west of the current area on the Huron side. Hein said the project would add about 15 parking spaces on both sides of the entrance road and be in use after spring break.

“It’s in the front where you currently have a paved spot where people can turn off to the left and park,” said Hein. “That is going to be expanded to go all the way to the corner where the turn is.”

The only other contractor to submit a bid was Hunter Concrete and Excavating. Hein said, “We did attempt to seek a third bid, but no bid was offered.”

Hein said the contractor will excavate the area, as well as place all the sand and gravel. “It will be 100 percent ready to pave,” Hein added. “He also has a roller so it can be smoothed out. After spring break, we can start doing some re-arranging of how we are going to have the students park.”

Goodrich Trucking and Asphalt will pave it during the summer.

Hein said it was the only viable option.

“There are three ways to create a single-point entry,” said Hein. “You can expand it, so people can park in front. You could do a fob keyless-entry system in the back door, giving all the kids fobss, that is essence is letting them have access all day long, anyway.”

The third option is a buzzer system.

“That would make it impossible for the high school secretary to do her job, if we had a buzzer ringing 100 times a day.”

Hein said the students will be allowed to park in either lot, but the sidewalk on the west side of the building drifts over with snow throughout the winter.

“On average, we have about 40 to 50 student drivers,” he said. “We will accommodate them, easily with this expansion.

“We have less people driving to school than 20 years ago,” said Bisson. “When we start out in the morning it is 25 (vehicles), then by midday it is 45.”

The new parking area will also ease traffic congestion and safety concerns along Erie Street.

Hein also said there is nothing on the table regarding the closing of campus, so students will still be able to leave the building during lunch.

“As long as I am superintendent, this will be an open campus,” he said. “I like the idea of having high school prepare young adults to be able to go in the real world. I like giving them responsibility. I like giving them the option of going home to eat with their parents, or go home to get a sandwich. I like the responsibility factor.”