Beloved patriarch, Marvin Allen “Al” Maten Jr. Went home to be with his precious Lord Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Born in Detroit November 23, 1937 to Marvin and Louise (Warren) Maten, with his two older sisters, Nona and Eileen.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Violet (Nagy) of 28 years; four children, Thomas Maten (Aleigha) of Waterford, Bonnie Sevakis (Paul) of New Hudson, Allen Maten of Fenton and Angela Dickey (Eric) of Rochester Hills; and 11 grandchildren who all love him dearly.

Memorial service will be held at North Country Baptist Church, 14392 M-68 Hwy., Millersburg, MI 49759 Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

