For the first time since 2001, the Lady Hurons are district champions. Rogers City defeated Posen 50-29 Friday (March 2) in Onaway to move on to the regional round. Rogers City now plays Frankfort (12-10) in the second game of the Grayling regional Tuesday. Bellaire (18-3) plays Mio (10-12) in the 5:30 p.m. game.

Frankfort defeated Suttons Bay 54-40 in the district championship game after topping Leland 46-30 in the first round of district play. The regional championship game is set for Thursday (March 8) at 7 p.m. at Grayling.

Friday in Onaway, Sydney Purgiel’s two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions got the ball rolling for Rogers City. The Hurons broke out to a 12-2 lead after Taylor Fleming banked one off the glass with 2:36 left in the first quarter. Then with 1:08 left in the quarter Kayla Rabeau hit a 10-footer to give the Hurons a 14-3 lead going into the second quarter.

Two coast-to-coast rebounds and layups by Taylor Fleming and a 3-pointer by Rabeau stretched the lead to 35-11. But a long 3-pointer at the buzzer by Posen’s point guard Brooke Ciarkowski made the score 35-14 heading into the final frame.

Ciarkowski started the fourth quarter with another three, followed that with a steal and layup and added another triple later for a 10-point fourth quarter. Each team scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Fleming led all scorers with 21 point and Rabeau had 18. Ciarkowski scored 16 points and Brianna Kuffel added eight for Posen.