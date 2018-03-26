Kenneth C. Konwinski, 71, died March 18, 2018. Kenneth was born March 27, 1946 in Presque Isle to the late Casimir J. and the late Amely M. Konwinski (nee Budnik).

Loving husband of Margaret A.; beloved father of Kellie (Russ) McPhee, Kevin (Sonyia) Konwinski, Keith (Kelly) Konwinski, Kendra (Steven) Burgin and Kenneth (Natalie) Konwinski; dear grandfather of Kristal (Jamey) Cook, Justin (Whitnee) Konwinski, Emma Burgin, Alexandra Konwinski, Taylor Konwinski, Madeline Burgin, Luke Burgin, Gabriel Konwinski, Maisie Konwinski, Erin Konwinski and Asa Konwinski; and brother of Wilbur (Geri) Konwinski.

Visitation was Wednesday from 3-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile Rd.).

Funeral service will be today (Thursday, March 22) at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Share memories at www.Temrowski.com.