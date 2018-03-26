Judith Ann Schwochow, 81, of Canada Creek Ranch (Atlanta) passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 her her home. Survivng are two daughters, Kim (Kevin) Dick of Onaway and Brenda (Bill) Greenville of Huntington Beach, California; three grandchildrenp; four great-grandchildren; companion, Dick Hopkins of Black Lake; and a brother, Richard Law of Gibraltar.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. Judith’s memory will be honored privately by her family. Her final resting place will be at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock.