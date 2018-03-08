James McIntyre Curtis, 68, of Rogers City, passed away February 27, 2018 at his winter home in Florida.

Jim was born November 11, 1949 in Peterborough, Ontario to Clinton and Dorothy Curtis.

His family moved to St. Clair Shores in 1955. He graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1967 then attended Eastern Michigan University and graduated in 1971.

Jim served in the United States Army and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea. He married Beth Carney in 1973 and returned to South Korea to start their lives together. After his discharge, he attended The Ohio State University, College of Optometry, and graduated with honors in 1979.

Jim, Beth and their sons moved back to Michigan and chose to live, work and raise their children in Rogers City, as they felt it was a friendly, clean and great community. Jim opened his optometric practice August 1, 1979. He loved his work and enjoyed his patients immensely.

Jim enjoyed bowling, golfing, boating, fishing, playing cards, chess and spending time with family and friends.

Jim was a former member of the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Rogers City Servicemen’s Club and was chairman of the board at the Rogers City Hospital. He also coached Little League baseball and was a Cub Scout leader. Jim was a member of the Michigan Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association for 35 years. He retired in 2015 and was able to enjoy some Florida winters and time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Beth of 45 years; four sons, Michael (Beckie) of Lansing, Ryan of Lansing, Glen (Chelsie) of Rogers City and David (Kristen) of Florida; and six grandchildren, Colin, Owen, Ellery, Grace, Ethan and Peyton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; his father, Clinton; his stepmother, Helen; a sister, Carolyn; and a niece, Karen.

A celebration of Jim’s life took place at Beck Funeral Home Monday, March 5 from through time of his memorial service with the Rev. Charles Schultz officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 accorded military honors immediately following.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice, or simply do something for someone in need.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.