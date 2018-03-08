Harry C. Hawkins, 65, of Lansing passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Harry was born January 27, 1953 in Rogers City, the son of Walter and Virginia (Charron) Hawkins.

A Lansing resident since 1976, he worked for the state of Michigan for 41 years in the newborn screening department since its beginning. Harry was a charter member of the St. John XXIII Community. He was a member of the Cranberry Lake Hunting Club, Lansing Concert Band and Mid Michigan Track Club. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Hawkins.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 37 ½ years, Barbara; sons, Patrick (Christina) Hawkins and Brett Hawkins; brother, Carl (Grace) Hawkins; a sister, Lucy (Eric) Hawkins; and grandchildren, Dominic and Carina Hawkins.

Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral Mass was Friday, March 2, at St. Mary Cathedral with the Rev. Jeffrey Robideau as celebrant. Interment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family received relatives and friends Thursday, March 1, at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel where a rosary was prayed that evening.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shared Pregnancy of Lansing in memory of Harry. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.