Eugene A. Zdybel, 91, of Posen passed away March 7, 2018 at MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena. He was born November 12, 1926 in Pulawski Township to Martin and Anna (Matwiyoff) Zdybel.

Gene is survived by his wife, Norma; three children, Susan Niedzwiecki of Linwood, Thomas (Gloria) Zdybel of Hawks and Sharon Zdybel Schellie of Hawks; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren;

a great-great granddaughter; two stepchildren, Joe (Lynn) Seymour of Harrison Township and Nancy (Steve) Adams of Alpena; seven step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at St. Casimir Catholic Church Monday through time of his memorial Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post accorded military honors immediately following.

Inurnment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Eugene Zdybel to the Huron Humane Society.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

