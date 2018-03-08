Eleanore May Darga, 87, of Pulawski Township passed away peacefully at Evergreen AFC Home March 3, 2018.

She was born May 31, 1930 in Rogers City to Earl and Amanda (Haneckow) Tulgetske.

On June 25, 1949 she married Stanley Darga at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City and then moved to Flint where they raised their family.

She was an award-winning quilt maker; she also enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Eleanore was a true Proverbs 31 woman.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley; nine children, Deborah (Brian) Plummer of Columbiaville, Cheryl (Arthur) Ciarkowski of Grand Lake, Stanley (Judith) Darga of Waterloo, Indiana, Michael Darga of Lapeer, Brian Darga of Coopersville, Cynthia (Sam) Palazolla of Eagleville, Tennessee, John (Alicia) Darga of Clio, Kevin (Jennifer) Darga of Davison and Pam (Leah Raffaelli) of Davison; 66 grand-and-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois (Ike) Watson of Rogers City;

and two brothers, Milton (Ann) Tulgetske of Otisville and Wilfred Tulgetske of Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Amanda; a daughter, Jennifer; and three brothers, Marvin, Earl Jr. and Lloyd.

Visitation at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday where the Rosary Sodality led the rosary followed by the parish wake service that evening. Visitation resumed Wednesday at St. Casimir Catholic Church until time of Mass with

the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Eleanore Darga to Hospice of Michigan. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.