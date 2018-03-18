Edna Marie Modrzynski, 94, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at Pinecrest Village in Mackinaw March 13, 2018.

She was born August 6, 1923 in Rogers City to Charles and Alfrieda (Bruning) Wall.

Edna is survived by two sons, Mike (Sharon) Modrzynski of Rogers City and Ron (Mary) Modrzynski of Tennessee; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Alice Dettmer of Oscoda.

Graveside services will take place in the summer at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

