Audiences rave over live version of ‘Shrek the Musical’

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

A full house enjoyed the presentation of “Shrek the Musical,” a very entertaining play at the Rogers City Theater last weekend. The production by the Rogers City Community Theatre is based on the Shrek movies, keeping all of the humor of the film version of the story while adding some terrific songs to the mix. All three shows from the first weekend were very well attended with Sunday’s matinee nearly filling every seat in the theater.

Audience members raved over the play, that has three more dates at the theater, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain time and an early arrival is encouraged.

Shrek is played by Morgan Suszek, who expertly brings charm and depth to the lead role while delivering great performances on several songs.

Fiona is played by Kendra McInerney giving a great performance as the romantic lead while adding humor to the role.

Brittany VanderWall plays Shrek’s sidekick Donkey, energetically bringing to life to the character made famous by Eddie Murphy in the film.

Garrison Benson is hilarious as Lord Farquaad and a fine supporting cast round out a talented group. James DeDecker is the director of the outstanding production.

Scene changes, creative costumes and great choreography make this a wonderful show for all ages. Tickets are available at the Advance office or at the door before the show.