William Ernest Wingo, 59, of Hillman Township passed away peacefully at home February 26, 2018. He was born October 13, 1958 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Hugh and Ila (Priest) Wingo.

William is survived by his mother, Ila Reed of Corunna; two sisters, Wanda Tolin of Alpena and

Jan (David) Green of Onaway; a brother, Scott (Amanda) Reed of Corunna; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Wingo and a brother, Hugh Wingo Jr. Private graveside services will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Cheboygan. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

