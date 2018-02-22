Vivian A. Sobeck, 71, of Millersburg, died at home Tuesday, February 13, 2018. The daughter of Lawrence and Alma (Beatty) McDonald, she was born in Onaway July 30, 1946. She married Richard “Dick” Sobeck October 9, 1965 at St. Paul Catholic Church and they made their home in Millersburg.

While Dick was sailing on the Great Lakes, Vivian kept their home and raised their children. She was nurturing, loving and caring but also stern when needed. Her family was her highest priority and she raised children who respected and loved her. Hardworking, Vivian’s forte was cleaning and she prided herself on keeping a neat and clean home.

She loved to play Bingo and would drive all over northern Michigan for bingo games. She played regularly at the Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, St. Paul, and in Rogers City. She also enjoyed watching cooking shows on television. Well-known in her community, Vivian stopped at the store in Millersburg every day to buy her $5 bingo lottery ticket. She enjoyed those daily visits when she would spend a few minutes teasing the employees and kidding around with whoever might be in the store.

A longtime resident of Main Street in Millersburg she will be missed by her community.

Feisty, honest, and able to hold her own, it was easy to know where you stood with Vivian. She didn’t put on airs. With Vivian, it was “What you see is what you get.” She was sassy and tough as nails, yet, tender and loving. She loved to have a good time, had a great sense of humor, and had a gift for sarcasm. She put family above all else. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would do whatever she could to help her family. Vivian was close with her sisters and brothers, talking with them on the phone nearly every day. Vivian’s lively spirit, her sense of humor and her love for family will be sadly missed.

Surviving Vivian is her daughter, Anne (Dan) Kruczynski of Cheboygan; sons, Tony Sobeck of Millersburg and Fred Sobeck of Hawks; grandchildren, Roxanne Sobeck (Eric) of Millersburg, Scott Wright (Melissa) of Harbor Springs, and James (Amanda) Kruczynski and Daniel Kruczynski, both of Cheboygan; as well as great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Ella, Elexis, Lailah and Summer. Vivian also leaves sisters, Darlene Fleming of Lynchburg, Virginia, Beverly (Doc) Lambert of St. Ignace, Nancy (David) Post of Hillman, Lorene Kerr, Cindy Nash, Shelly (Randy) Tibbits and Kitty (Dave) Gilbert, all of Onaway; brothers, Russ (Kathy) McDonald of Millersburg, Lawrence “Buck” (Sandra) McDonald, Pete (JoAnn) McDonald, Melvin McDonald and Thomas McDonald, all of Onaway; aunt and uncle, Marma and Marvin Beatty of Onaway; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, in 2010; daughter, Carolyn; sister, Betty Post; and her parents.

Visitation was held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Sunday, February 18, with an evening prayer service. Vivian’s funeral was at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway Monday, February 19, with the Rev. Peter Eke officiating.

Vivian’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Vivian to St. Paul Catholic Church.

