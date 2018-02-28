Steven Carl Woloszyk, who was born December 13, 1970, died unexpectedly Friday, February 23, 2018. He is survived by his parents Carl and Kathleen (Provost) Woloszyk of Rogers City. He is also survived by his family that included his wife, Dianne; brother, Brian of Grand Rapids; his aunts Diane (Terrence) Sheldon of Avon Park, Florida and Darlene (Richard) Lewandowski of Posen; and one nephew, Joseph.

Steven was preceded in death by his aunt Jeanette (Duane) Maxwell; cousin Matthew Lewandowski; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Steven had 15 years of experience in the housing industry as a mortgage broker. He was most recently employed for Prime Lending in Portage. Steven grew up and graduated from Grand Ledge High School. He completed a baccalaureate degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Western Michigan University. He enjoyed backpacking, running, hiking, traveling, deer hunting, reading, country living, and a great love for the outdoors, family, and friends.