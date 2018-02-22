Richard J. Milkowski, 74, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at home February 17, 2018.

He was born March 18, 1943 in Bay City to Edmund and Mary (Jakubczak) Milkowski.

Richard is survived by four children, Craig (Andree) Milkowski of Rogers Township, Richard Milkowski of Bay City, Cheryl (Scott) Walter of Auburn and Brian (Amy) Milkowski of Lake Orion; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Madge (Tom) Jean of Bay City.

No local services are planned.

Inurnment will take place in the spring at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Kawkawlin.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.