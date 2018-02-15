Raymond Leon Haske, 73, died Monday, February 12, 2018 at his home in Hawks. Raymond was born April 11, 1944 to Joseph and Verna (Woloszyk) Haske in Metz Township. He graduated from Rogers City High School in 1963. He worked on his father’s farm for several years, and then married Carolyn Sobek in Posen in 1969.

Ray worked at Calcite Limestone Quarry from 1973-2008 as a heavy-equipment operator. During a six-year layoff from the plant, he owned and operated his sawmill and produced custom cedar products. Ray planted many thousands of pine seedlings on his property for over 30 years receiving “Outstanding Forest Manager of the Year in Presque Isle County” award in 1991. He was a 4-H woodworking leader, collected antique farm tools for display, built cedar lawn furniture and created pieces of art from fossil stones. He enjoyed landscaping with rocks, planting flower gardens and tackling unique building projects. He was an active member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz.

Ray is survived by his wife, Carolyn; six children, Melanie (Christopher) Keaney of England, Hilary (Scott) Kerr of Watervliet, Dale (Lauren) Haske of Boyne City, Jocelyn (Peter) Chopp of Chelsea, Audrey (Ben) Reynolds of Paw Paw and Kyle (Carley) Haske of Illinois; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Al Haske of Boyne City, Edward Haske of California, Carol Chipman of Boyne City, and Cathy Steinfeld of California.

Ray was predeceased by infant son Todd and grandson Rory Keaney.

Visitation will be held at St. Dominic Parish Hall in Metz today (Thursday) from 3 to 8 p.m. where a parish wake service will take place at 7 p.m. with Sister Rita Epple officiating. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, February 16 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Interment will take place in the spring at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan, Presque Isle Food Pantry or charity of friend’s choice. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.