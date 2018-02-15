Melvin J. Miller, 91 of Rogers City, passed away very peacefully Thursday evening February 8, 2018 at his home. The son of John and Martha (Wagner) Miller was born December 10, 1926 in Rogers City. After graduating from Rogers City High School he entered the United States Army.

When he returned to Rogers City he met Lorraine Marsh and they were united in marriage December 17, 1949 at the Presbyterian Church. Melvin enjoyed the natural beauty of our area in so many ways, he loved the outdoors; an avid fisherman, hunter, trapper and bird-watcher. He built many things several houses, including his own. He had a large part in the building of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Rogers City, where he was a life member. Melvin was blessed in being able to share and teach these passions with his family, he was a family man; a provider and a man of his word.

Surviving are his wife Lorraine, three daughters, Linda (Willard) Brege, Vicki (Dennis) Reisener and Brenda S. Miller all of Rogers City; three sisters, Marilyn Stone of Rogers City, Jacqueline Andrzejewski of Charleviox and Carol (Jim) Przybyla of Rogers City; eight grandchildren, Chad and Aaron (Amanda) Brege, Dale Reisener, Josh Burd, and Hope, Alex, Spencer and Sydney Romel; and five-great grandchildren, Johnny, Dakota and Zoey Reisener, and Kylee and Bret Brege.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Georgann Romel in 1995; and a grandson, Dennis Reisener.

Arrangements are in care of Hentkowski Funeral Home, a private burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by the VFW Post 607. Online condolences may be sent to hentkowskifuneral.com. Memorials are suggested to Rogers City Baptist Church and Hospice of Michigan.