Marie Roluffs, 91, of Rogers City passed away following a brief illness Thursday morning February 15, 2018, at her home.

The daughter of Stephen and Dorothea (Giese) Martin was born in Waltz September 15, 1926.

Marie was raised and graduated in the Detroit area. She married Riewert September 27, 1947 in Maybee. Together they raised their family in Detroit until moving to Rogers City in 1969. Marie enjoyed her many years here with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Riewert in 1991; a son Raymond in 1984; a brother Melvin in 1954; and a son-in-law Dale 2017.

Surviving are three daughters, Joan Sorgenfrei of Rogers City, Gloria (John) Schlak of Cheboygan and Grace (Florian) Idalski of Presque Isle; five grandchildren, Scott (Hannah) Sorgenfrei, Julie (Jason) Trahan, Calvin (Andrea) Schlak, Allan (Megan) Idalski and April (Josh) Parker; and eight great-grandchildren Josie, Reece, Callie, Pierce Trahan, Madalyn, Carter Schlak, Errol and Valerie Parker.

Visitation was Sunday, February 18, at Hentkowski Funeral Home until Mrs. Roluffs was taken to Peace Lutheran Church where visitation continued until the funeral service with the Rev. Derek Riddle officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to Hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church.