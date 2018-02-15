Lorene Ruth Liedtke, 87, of Alpena, formerly of Rogers City, passed away peacefully at Sally’s Care Home in Alpena February 7, 2018.

She was born September 20, 1930 in Rogers City to Anthony and Johanna (Donajkowski) Yarch.

Lorene is survived by three daughters, Linda (Louis) Ciarkowski of Presque Isle, Mary (Mark) Wieber of California and Kathryn (William) Yaklin of Presque Isle; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren;

two brothers, Alvin Yarch and James Yarch; Lorene is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Jan Murphy of Rogers City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Johanna; husbands, Clayton Murphy and Fred Liedtke; son, Robert Murphy; and three sisters, Blanche Baker, Evelyn Taylor and Delores Kowalski.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.

A private graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Lorene Liedtke.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.