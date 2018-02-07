Kalvin Earl Carter, 56, of Onaway passed away peacefully at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey February 6, 2018.

He was born October 10, 1961 in Petoskey to Wesley and Betty (Crites) Carter.

Kalvin is survived by three children, Kalvin (Danielle King) Carter II of Sault Ste. Marie, Annette Carter of Hawks and Jerry (Viggo Kern) Carter of Onaway; two grandchildren; his father, Wesley Carter of Onaway; and two brothers, Darrel Carter and Todd (Jessica) Carter all of Onaway.

A memorial gathering will take place at the Beck Funeral Home Thursday, February 15 from 3 until 6 p.m.

