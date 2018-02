Donna Lee Berry, 80, of Ocqueoc passed away February 4, 2018 at Munson Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1937 in Port Huron to John and Evelyn (Godfrey) Beebe.

Donna is survived by her husband, Roy; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Larry Ellsworth; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Rock.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.