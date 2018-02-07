Mr. Delmer E. Porter, 79, beloved husband of Jill (Elowsky) Porter for 60 years, died at home Sunday, February 4, 2018. Mr. Porter was born in Onaway March 27, 1938, son of the late Verdier and Laura (Nichols) Porter.

After graduating Onaway High School, Delmer attended the University of Michigan, School of Surveying, at Camp Davis then located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Upon graduation, he went to work for the Michigan Department of Highways, spending the next 14 years on highway construction, primarily with interstate expressways. In 1966, he became a licensed surveyor within the state of Michigan. A year later, Delmer started his own survey company in Onaway and in 1970 left the state to operate his successful business full time.

He was elected as Presque Isle County surveyor and served in that capacity for 20 years before retiring. He served for two years on the Michigan State Society of Professional Surveyors as well as various county and township zoning boards. Delmer also served on the Onaway school board for eight years, seven as president.

With the assistance of two others, Delmer formed the Aurora Gas Company, bringing natural gas to the area. This was the first public utility to be formed in 50 years within the state. He operated Aurora Gas for 20 years as the president and CEO of field operations with seven employees and 2,500 customers. In 2004, Delmer sold his interest in Aurora Gas Company and retired to operate his surveying business for the remainder of his life.

Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Tad and Eileen Porter of Millersburg, and Bradley and Joanne Porter of Onaway; a sister, Nelda and Stan Wekwert of Posen; three grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer Porter of Rogers City, and Denise Porter and Christina Porter of Onaway; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Porter of Salem, Oregon, and Hunter and Isabella Porter of Rogers City. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Arnold Porter; and two sisters, Arneta Moran and Velma DeWallot.

Visitation will be held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday, February 10, 2018 from noon until the time of the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Delmer’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905, by phone 855-852-8129 or online at: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc. Condolences may be shared with Delmer’s family at: www.chagnonfh.com.