Bradley C. Porter, 53, of Onaway, died suddenly Thursday, February 22, 2018 while working in Case Township. The son of Delmer and Jill (Elowsky) Porter, Brad was born in Mount Clemens June 8, 1964 and was raised in Onaway.

Brad was a 1983 graduate of Onaway High School and furthered his education at DeVry Institute of technology where he earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering of Technology. On September 2, 1989, he married Joanne McGregor, at the Onaway United Methodist Church and they made their home in the western suburbs of Chicago. Brad worked in electronics repairing billing systems for BancTec and later worked in robotics for Chuck E. Cheese. In 1993 Brad and Joanne returned home to Onaway where Brad went to work for his father at Porter’s Survey. Brad did survey work and managed the computer system at the office. Eventually be became crew chief and then chief opperations officer for the company. A very patriotic believer, he also served one term as a commissioner for the city of Onaway.

Brad loved going to the family cabin in Canada to fish and spend time with his family. With his good sense of humor and fun-loving spirit it was always a good time for everyone. Besides fishing, Brad’s other passion was riding motorcycles with Joanne. They enjoyed taking long rides to appreciate beautiful northern Michigan and often stopped to visit friends along the way. Brad was a member of the Michigan Victory Motorcycle Club.

For Brad his priority was his family. He put them first and always wanted to make life better for them. He put thoughtful consideration into any decision that would affect his family and spent plenty of time planning so everything would always be perfect. The love radiating from his eyes showed that his wife Joanne was not only his partner but his best friend. He loved his daughters dearly and always wanted what was best for them. They will always have fond memories of family barbecues, fireworks and movie night with snacks. Brad was a gentle giant with a kind heart and a beautiful spirit. His integrity, friendship and love for his family and friends will always be remembered.

Surviving Brad is his wife of 28 years, Joanne; two daughters, Denise and Christina; and his mother, Jill, all of Onaway. Brad also leaves behind his brother, Tad and his wife, Eileen of Millersburg; nephew, Michael and his wife Jennifer of Rogers City; grandnephews and niece, Matthew Porter of Salem Oregon, and Hunter and Isabella Porter of Rogers City; his sister-in-law, Barbara McGregor of New Hope, Minnesota; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Delmer Porter, February 4, 2018; and his grandparents, Harold and Lorene Elowsky, and Verdier and Laura Porter.

Brad’s family received friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Tuesday, February 27, until the time of the memorial service with the Rev. Carmen Cook officiating. Brad’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Brad to the Onaway Ambulance or the Onaway Fireworks Fund. Condolences may be shared with the Porter family at www.chagnonfh.com.