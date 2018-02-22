Arthur A. St. John Jr., 64, of Cheboygan passed away Sunday February 18, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Surviving are a daughter, Angel A. St. John of Cheboygan; two sons, James D. St. John of Indian River and Justin B. St. John of Cheboygan; two sisters, Danielle Renteria of Indian River and Helen Renteria of Indian River; two brothers, Jose Renteria of Cheboygan and Charles Rosette of Georgia; and nieces and nephews

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arthur’s final resting place will be at Waverly Township Cemetery.