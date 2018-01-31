Wallace James Diamond, 55, of Onaway and Flint, died at his home in Onaway Monday, January 29, 2018. Known to everyone as “Wally,” he was born in Flint April 16, 1962, the son of Phillip and Sonja (Homenuk) Diamond. On May 3, 1991 he married April Pendarvis. They made their home in Flint and enjoyed spending as much time as possible at their second home in Onaway.

Employed for 33 years by Dort Steel of Flint, Wally made his career driving truck and hauling steel. When he wasn’t working, Wally spent his time enjoying the outdoors. He loved to spend time at his northern home where he could enjoy the woods of northern Michigan. He loved to hunt in the fall and ride his snowmobile through the beautiful winter woods. During the summer months you could find Wally taking a long ride on his motorcycle or on the water enjoying a day of fishing or boating.

Very sociable and outgoing, Wally made friends easily and could talk with anyone. He was generous, kind and always made time to help family and friends. Wally’s friendly smile, considerate and caring way, and his love for his family and friends will be fondly remembered.

Surviving Wally is his wife, April Diamond of Flint/Onaway; mother, Sonja Diamond of Onaway; brother, Clayton “Lee” (Sherry) Diamond of Onaway; and granddaughters, Jordan Hayes and Emily Farrington, both of Lansing. Wally also leaves his niece, Alicia (Matthew) Keinath of Flushing; and nephews, Kyle (Kristen) Blackmer, Josh Werkheiser and Jeremy Werkheiser, all of Flint; and grandnephew, Brayden Werkheiser. Wally was preceded in death by his father, Phillip, in 2009.

Wally’s family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at noon. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Wally to the American Cancer Society.