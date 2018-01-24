Virginia T. Lewandowski, 92, of Presque Isle (Grand Lake) died at Tendercare in Alpena January 19, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born in Posen March 10, 1925 to Walter and Antonia (Dzubia) Grocholski.

She graduated from Posen High School and went on to obtain her registered nurse degree from Mercy College in Detroit. Virginia met and married Alfred C. Lewandowski and they married May 29, 1949. Virginia worked at Alpena General Hospital from 1949 until her retirement in 1985. She was a member of the Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ladies Auxiliary for many years, also serving as president. Virginia was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church; its rosary sodality and its choir. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

Virginia was a talented creative lady; she enjoyed her garden; especially her flowers. Virginia was also known for her baskets that she weaved and especially for her handmade cards that she made from dried flowers, of course no two were alike, pretty enough to be framed. Virginia was an excellent cook and baker; her vegetable soup, cinnamon rolls and apple pie were second to none.

Her hands were always busy-even while watching telelvision she would be tatting, knitting, or doing needlepoint. She loved to entertain and of course would always be up for a game of cards, especially spitzer or pinochle.

Virginia is survived by her children, Rodney (Teresa) of Hawks, Arthur (Jacinta) of Grand Lake, Glenn (Carol) of Grand Blanc, Denise Lappan (John) of Alpena and Brian of Loop Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren, Sheila Zwolinski (Anthony) of Ossineke, Paul Lewandowski (Jennie) of Davison, Collette Welch (Jeremy) of Rogers City, Nicole Budnick (Brian) of Rogers City, Jodi Methner (Jake) of Ortonville, Jenny Sobeck (Mike) of Gaylord, Sara Krafft (Ryan) of Elizabeth Arkansas, Russell (Leah) Lewandowski of Grand Rapids, Christy Lewandowski of San Francisco, Nicholas Lappan of Wayland and Leah Lappan (Stephen Kurecka) of Grand Rapids; several great-and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Sparks of Fairfax, Virginia and Evelyn Sims of Redford; and numerus nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, November 2, 1980; three brothers, Stanley, Alfred and John; and sisters, Helen McIntyre and Gladys Sobek.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday with a “Nurse’s Final Farewell” followed by the rosary and VFW Auxiliary service, then the parish wake service at that evening. Visitation resumed Monday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from until time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in memory of Virginia Lewandowski to Posen VFW, Hospice of Michigan, or friend’s choice.

