Shirley Jean (Moreau) Karbon passed gently from this life Sunday, January 21, 2018. Shirley’s family and friends knew throughout her 94 years, each day she was a remarkably loving person who put others first.

Shirley gave one more birthday present to the love of her life, Norman Karbon (1924- 2012) by joining him in heaven on Sunday – his 94th birthday.

Born in Detroit in October, 1923, to Arthur and Ida Moreau, she was the girl next door, and a registered nurse, when Norman was honorably discharged a sergeant after serving in World War II.

Shirley and Norman are loved and cherished by their six children, Cheryl (Joseph) Hall, Mark (Lynne), Claudia (Robert) Beals, Paul (Kelly), Kurt and Rick.

At Grandma and Grandpa’s house and The Old Museum, Shirley and Norm made 10 grandchildren’s sweet memories and fun abundant. The family, including six great-grandchildren, will always see Shirley’s warm, beautiful smile with her sparkling eyes and arched eyebrows.

After moving to Rogers City in 1974, Shirley served her community in many ways: as co-owner of Montgomery Ward catalog store with Norm; together they were founding members of the Huron Shores Humanities Council. Shirley was the Rogers City High School nursing program teacher, RCPS elementary school nurse, a member and president of Daughters of Isabella and a leader for Zonta fundraising.

Shirley resided at Botsford Continuing Health facility in Farmington for the past two years. Her children have watched over her with love and kindness as she taught us. She will be inurned with Norman at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Shirley believed each day is a blessing as her Mother did too. Her children got the best Mom anyone could wish for.