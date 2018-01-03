Shirley J. Idalski, 93, of Rogers City, passed away peacefully at home January 2, 2018. She was born June 25, 1924 in Hagensville to Edward and Suzanna (Florip) Hopp.

Shirley married Clarence “Monk” Idalski June 16, 1947 in Munger. She loved cats, going to the casino, including 14 times to Vegas, laying in the sun and making sure Monk always had something to eat.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence “Monk”; two sons, Tom and Dave (Jean Ann); a daughter, Suzie (Terry) Lewis; four grandchildren, Tim (Paula), Jeff, Justin (Kate) and Abbey; and three great-grandchildren, Marissa, Anna and Elise. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Melvin.

Memorial visitation will take place at St. John Lutheran Church Friday, January 5 from 10 a.m. through time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Voigt officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Sunrise Shore in memory of Shirley Idalski. Shirley will be remembered for her wonderful, infectious smile.