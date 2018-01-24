Peter P. Cooper, 67, of Millersburg passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at his home.

Survivoring are four sisters, Linda (Rick) Aenis of Central Lake, Penny (Dave) Turner of Mayville, Pat Pitchford of Vanderbilt and Polly Taskey of St. Helen; two brothers, Jim (Pat) Cooper of Onaway and Tom Cooper of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. Peter’s memory will be honored privately by his family. Peter’s final resting place will be in Central Lake at Dunsmore Cemetery.