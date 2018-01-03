Norman J. Beebe, 82, of Belknap passed away December 30, 2017 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Alpena.

He was born November 5, 1935 in Rogers City to Frederick and RoseAnne (Jones) Beebe.

Norm graduated from Rogers City High School in 1954. On July 12, 1958 he married Norma Trapp at St. Michael Lutheran Church. Norm served in the United States Army from 1958 through 1960. When he returned home he went back on the boats until 1965; then he went to work for United States Steel’s Calcite Plant until his retirement in 1997. Norm enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; two children, Shannon (James) Smolinski of Rogers City and Michael (Terri) Beebe of Rogers City; seven grandchildren, Eric (Vaviel) Smolinski, Heidi (David) Fryske, Heather (Scott) Kamyszek, Nathan Smolinski, Devon Ferris, Derek Ferris and Katelyn Beebe; three great-grandchildren, Tanner Irwin, Blake Smolinski and Parker Smolinski; a brother, Kenneth (Patricia) Beebe of Hawks; and many nieces and nephews.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Ardis (Arnold) Fleming.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, January 2, where a prayer service took place. Visitation resumed at St. Michael Lutheran Church Wednesday through time of his funeral with the Rev. Keith Schneider officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at the St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church in memory of Norman Beebe. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.