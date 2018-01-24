Michelle Ann Slate, 45, passed away Wednesday January 17, 2018. She was born July 30, 1972 in Rogers City to parents Melvin “Tone” and Nancy (Cockerham) Walker. She enjoyed making stained glass and working on cross-stitching projects.

Michelle will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family as a “criminal mastermind.” Michelle is survived by her husband and soul mate, Eric Slate; children, Leanna Hammond and Brandon Hammond; grandson, Zaiden Miller; mother Nancy Walker; and brothers, Mark Walker and Shawn Walker. She was preceded in death by her father, Tone Walker; and brother, Steve Walker. As were her wishes, cremation has taken place and as well as a private celebration of Michelle’s life.