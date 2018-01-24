Mayvine Kamysiak, 88, of Posen passed away peacefully January 20, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born October 4, 1929, in Alpena to Harry and Leocadia (Pilarski) Piaskowski. Mayvine graduated as valedictorian from Posen High School in 1948. She married Elmer Kamysiak July 1, 1950. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, teaching her children many life skills.

In addition to raising a family of 12 children, Mayvine devoted her life to the service of others. This included 35 years with the St. Casimir Religious Education Program and 17 years with the Foster Grandparents’ Program where she touched the lives of many children. She also served 17 years as Rosary Sodality president, seven years as Sodality treasurer, two years as the Posen Chamber president and many years as the Posen area coordinator for the American Cancer Society fundraiser.

Her memory will be forever cherished in the lives of her family. Surviving are her children, Gloria White, Marilyn (Tom) Kaszubowski, Jerry (Linda), Randy (Jane), Daniel (Diane), Lillian (Howard) Johnson, David (Julie), Laura (Shaun) Smolinski, Bernadette (Curt) Ilg, Lois (Stephen Power) and Michelle (Dave) Smith; 12 grandchildren, Dawn Styma, Jennifer Shinska, Wendy Fernandez, R.J. White, Laura Gluhanich, Keith Kamysiak, Steven Kamysiak, Dustin Zajkowski, Jordan Kamysiak, Lauren Johnson, Ashley Smith and Zakary Smith; and 10 great-grandchildren; Chelsea and Olivia Styma, Evan and Abby Shinska, Cassandra and Madeline Fernandez, Ben and Alyssa Gluhanich, and Caden and Cole Smith.

Mayvine is also survived by her brother, Ron Piaskowski of Posen; sister, Eileen (Jim) Kuchnicki of Alpena; sister-in-law, Margie Nowak of Posen; and brother-in-law, Johnny (Judy) Kamyszek of Romeo.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer; infant son, Thomas; daughter, Karen Szymanski; and son-in-law, Ron White.

Visitation was held Tuesday, January 23, at Beck Funeral Home, Rogers City, with rosary and prayer service that evening. Funeral Mass was held at St. Casimir Catholic Church Wednesday, January 24.

Internment will be at St. Casimir Cemetery.

Mayvine has requested that donations be made to St. Casimir Religious Education Program or as Masses with Seraphic Mass Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church, St. Casimir Catholic Church, 10075 M-65 North, Posen, Michigan 49776.

