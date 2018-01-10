John Addison Glass II, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home January 6, 2018. John grew up in Detroit and moved to Millersburg in 1993 when he married his wife Renee.

He worked for Bell Telephone in Detroit, but most people knew him from his salesman days at Brewbaker’s Furniture in Onaway. John loved the outdoors and was outside rain, shine or snow. In his younger days, he loved to fish and canoe in the Oscoda area. John particularly loved thunderstorms and looking at the stars. Even after living in the area for 24 years he was always excited about the nature surrounding him and called his home “Vacationland.” John loved taking care of the animals; feeding the horses in the early morning hours and always making sure that the birds, bunnies, and deer had food. John was a music lover, particularly Cream and Jimi Hendrix, and played bass guitar with his friends in a small band in Detroit. Everyone who knew John knew how cheerful he was, he was seldom seen without a smile on his face and always had kind words. He was a blessing to his family and devoted his life to them. He would do anything for them and loved them enough to last a lifetime.

John will be missed by many including his church family at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Renee; and his daughters, Emily (21) and Kathryn (10). He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Glass, Patricia Grzyb and Diane Morton; and brother, Chester Glass. He was preceded in death by his mother, Henrietta (Ruhig) Glass; his father, Chester Glass; a brother, Paul Glass; and a sister, Jo Glass.

John’s family received friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Tuesday, January 9. A memorial service was held Wednesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3786 Glasier Road, Onaway. The Rev. Trenton Wollberg officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of John to his family. Condolences may be shared with John’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.