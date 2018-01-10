Jerry J. Noell, 83, of Rogers City, (formerly of Lapeer) passed away at the Saginaw VA hospital January 7, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Jerry was born July 29, 1934 in Pontiac, the son of the late Arthur and Mary Noell. Jerry loyally served his county in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was active duty from 1951-1955 and in the Navy Reserve from 1955-1959. Jerry was a man of many trades. He was a skilled mechanic as well as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed going “scraping” in his younger years. Jerry loved his family deeply and enjoyed his morning coffee with the guys at the local McDonald’s. He was funny, charismatic and loving, which is why he was loved by so many.

Jerry is survived by his children Robert Noell of Illinois, Sherry (Michael) Lesiewicz of Lapeer, Gary (the late, Bonnie) Noell of Rogers City, Mary (the late, Terry) Pope of Otisville, Jerry (Cheryl) Noell of Columbiaville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings Linda (Gene) Schneider of Grayling, Bud Noell of North Carolina, Anita Hawley of Caro and Barb Kalina of Waterford.

Jerry was preceded in death by his son Bobby Noell; brother Tommy Noell; grandson Adam Montgomery.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. A graveside service will be he held at Stiles Cemetery in Lapeer in the spring of 2018.