Jack F. Martin, 67, of Afton passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at his home.

He is survived by his companion, Sharon Martin, of Afton; a son, Jason Martin of Indiana; two daughters, Lisa and Leslie; four brothers, Carl Martin of Afton, Jerry Martin of Wolverine, Floyd Martin of Onaway and Ronnie Martin of Afton; four sisters, Florence Hilliker of Afton, Lois Dell, Dorie Martin and Donna Kurburski, all of Petoskey; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.