It’s a boy! Michael Darwin Artrip in New Years’ baby

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Michael and Jenny Artrip of Rogers City are ringing in the New Year with Presque Isle Newspaper’s first baby of 2018.

Michael Darwin “Trip” Artrip was born Monday at 6:58 p.m. at Otsego Memorial Hospital Birthing Center in Gaylord. He is 20 ½ inches and weighed in at 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

“He is a big boy,” said Jenny, whose due date was Jan. 7. “He was stubborn and did not want to come out.”

Labor was induced at 7 a.m. Monday because Baby Michael was already a day late, but there was the possibility of slippery roads along with the distance between Belknap Township and Gaylord.

The infant will be welcomed home by Peggy 12, Zack 9 and Claire 2.

Michael brought the kids to the hospital Tuesday afternoon so they could see their new brother for the first time.

“We have a good, God loving Christian family that is going to raise him in Presque Isle County, and I am happy about that,” said Michael at the hospital.

Most babies need time to get a nickname; however, as the first part of the story states, Baby Michael has one from day one.

“He is the third Michael Artrip in the family, so it is Trip like triple :),” stated Jenny in a text message. “His dad’s nickname is Tripper and it just kinda goes with that, too :), but mostly because he’s the third :).”

Jenny said it is exciting having the notoriety and gifts that come with the Baby Michael claiming the title of New Year’s Baby 2018.

“It is awesome that all these businesses that we support do that for us, we really appreciate that,” added Jenny.

The family was expected to be home by Wednesday (Jan. 10).

Michael’s grandparents are Darwin and Charlene Smith, and Debbie Artrip and Klaus Larsen all of Onaway.

The great-grandparents are Elsie Smith, Brighton; Jean and Richard Shoquist, Onaway; and LeeAnn Ayotte, Onaway.

Both Michael (2002) and Jenny (2007) are Onaway High School graduates.