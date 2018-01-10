Henry John Dietlin, 84, of Rogers City, passed away at home January 4, 2018.

He was born December 26, 1933 in Rogers City to Henry and Margaret (Schepke) Dietlin.

Henry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna; two sons, Henry (Nancy) Dietlin III of Rogers City and Dennis Dietlin of Kalamazoo; a daughter, Lisa (Rob) Kortman of Rogers City; five grandchildren;

a great-grandson; three brothers, James (Janet) Dietlin of Posen, Kenny (Ursula) Dietlin of Ossineke and Ralph (Mary) Dietlin of Mt. Morris; and four sisters, Esther Kish of Flint, Teresa Dietlin of California, Julie (Rick) Szakaly of Bellville and Margaret Francisco of Burton.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, January 9, where the rosary was recited followed by the parish wake service. Mass of Christian burial was celebrated by the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz Wednesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 accorded military honors immediately following church services. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Sunrise Shore in memory of Henry Dietlin. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.