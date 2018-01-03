Gayle Milo Zimmerman, 74, of Ocqueoc Township passed away peacefully at home November 25, 2017. He was born in Wayne to Keith and Ruth (Wharton) Zimmerman.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; four children, Keith (Tery), Wendy, Christopher and Mary; several grandchildren; and a brother, Gary (Suzanne).

Friends may visit at Peace Lutheran Church, January 6, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle.

