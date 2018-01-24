Frederick “Fred” D. Schaefer
Frederick “Fred” D. Schaefer, 68, of Onaway passed away Friday January 19, 2018 at his home.
Surviving are three daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Bonnard of Onaway, Crystal Werda and Kelly Werda; four grandchilden; and three great-grandchildren; three brothers Carl Schaefer of Cheboygan, Robert Schaefer (Harriett Woodring) of Indian River and Henry (Cheryl) Schaefer of Cheboygan; a sister, Jill Nancy (Rick) Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Diane Schaefer of Alanson.
Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial will be held at a later date. Fred’s final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery.