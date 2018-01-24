Frederick “Fred” D. Schaefer, 68, of Onaway passed away Friday January 19, 2018 at his home.

Surviving are three daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Bonnard of Onaway, Crystal Werda and Kelly Werda; four grandchilden; and three great-grandchildren; three brothers Carl Schaefer of Cheboygan, Robert Schaefer (Harriett Woodring) of Indian River and Henry (Cheryl) Schaefer of Cheboygan; a sister, Jill Nancy (Rick) Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Diane Schaefer of Alanson.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial will be held at a later date. Fred’s final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery.