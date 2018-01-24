Sports 

Frederick “Fred” D. Schaefer

Frederick “Fred” D. Schaefer, 68,  of Onaway passed away Friday January 19, 2018 at his home.

Surviving are three daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Bonnard of Onaway, Crystal Werda and  Kelly Werda; four grandchilden; and three great-grandchildren; three brothers Carl Schaefer of Cheboygan, Robert Schaefer (Harriett Woodring) of Indian River and Henry (Cheryl) Schaefer  of Cheboygan; a sister, Jill Nancy (Rick) Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Diane Schaefer  of Alanson.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.  A memorial will be held at a later date.  Fred’s final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery.