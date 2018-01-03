Edward “Ed” James Derry, 81, of Rogers City, passed away January 2, 2018 at MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena.

He was born October 12, 1936 in Rogers City to William and Luella (Kowalski) Derry.

On December 29, 1956 Ed married Bonnie Robarge at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He retired as a captain from American Steamship Company in 1998. Mr. Derry was involved with the Rogers City Hockey program for many years and also coached basketball at St. Ignatius Catholic School for many years. He was enjoyed collecting sports’ cards and was huge sports’ fan.

Ed is survived by his wife, Bonnie; four sons, Edward (Shirley) of Adams, New York, Daniel of Rogers City, Arthur of Sault Ste. Marie and Joseph (Ann) of Cheboygan; five grandchildren, Dominic (Trina), Christine, Mariah, Adam and Alex; six great-grandchildren, Holle, Hannah, Jeffra, Hudson, Hayden and Kinsey; three brothers, Herb (Betty) of Alpena, Paul (Cheryl) of Alpena and Bill (Ann) of Rogers City.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John; and his sister, Veronica Mayes.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, January 3, from 4 until 8 p.m. where the Rosary Society lead the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume today (Thursday) at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until time of Mass at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Duane Wachowiak officiating.

Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rogers City Area Senior & Community Center in memory of Edward Derry. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.